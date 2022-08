Peterman completed two of four passes for 57 yards in the Bears' 21-20 win against the Browns on Saturday.

Peterman played in the fourth quarter with the third-string offense. On his 37-yard strike to Isaiah Coulter, Peterman underthrew the pass, but his receiver was able to come back to make a play on it. He'll likely retain his role as the Bears' No. 3 quarterback during the regular season.