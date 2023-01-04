Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Peterman will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Peterman will enter the starting lineup with Justin Fields (hip) ruled out due to a strain, one which Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports is not a long-term injury. The Vikings have clinched the NFC North division title and may ultimately rest some starters Week 18, but Peterman's chances of racking up fantasy production in his first start since 2018 will still be hampered by having to work with Chase Claypool, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and Cole Kmet as his top receiving options.