site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-nicholas-morrow-another-strong-outing | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Nicholas Morrow: Another strong outing
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Morrow notched nine tackles in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.
Morrow has posted at least nine tackles in three of his last five games while having just one game with fewer than six this season. He's become a high-floor IDP option with upside.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read