Morrow recorded seven tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 116 tackles and an interception over 17 games played.

Morrow took on a full-time role for the Bears at outside linebacker and it led to him having a career year. His previous career high in tackles was 78 with the Raiders in 2020, which came before he missed the 2021 season due to injury. After sailing past 100 tackles, he should be in line to compete for a starting role as an unrestricted free agent.