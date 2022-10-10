site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Nicholas Morrow: Notches 10 stops
Morrow posted 10 tackles in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Morrow posted double-digit tackles for the second time in four games. On the season, he's averaging 7.5 tackles, and he's shown a solid scoring floor in IDP leagues.
