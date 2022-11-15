site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-nicholas-morrow-reaches-six-tackles | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Nicholas Morrow: Reaches six tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 14, 2022
at
11:30 pm ET
•
1 min read
Morrow had six tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Lions.
Morrow was unsurprisingly on the field for every defensive snap in this one, and he finished with his most tackles since Week 6. He's tallied 29 tackles (20 solo) and one defended pass over his last five contests.
More News
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/29/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read