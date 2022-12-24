site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Nicholas Morrow: Tallies eight stops
Morrow recorded eight tackles and intercepted a pass in the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Morrow has averaged eight tackles over his last four games, and he has become a high-floor IDP option who should be a solid option in Week 17 against the Lions.
