Foles completed 23 of 39 passes for 198 yards a touchdown and an interception while also running for a score in Chicago's 23-16 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

With Chicago unable to take advantage of a weak Carolina run defense, Foles threw the ball 39 times, though he rarely pushed the ball downfield, leading to a poor yardage performance. However, after David Montgomery was stuffed on consecutive goal-line carries, Foles scored on a quarterback sneak, and on his lone touchdown pass, he threw the ball into triple coverage, though Cole Kmet fought off defenders to haul in the pass. Despite throwing the ball 40 times per contest, he's thrown exactly one touchdown pass in each of his three starts, making him a low-upside fantasy option.