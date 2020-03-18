Bears' Nick Foles: Agrees to restructure contract
Foles negotiated a restructuring of his contract after the Bears agreed to trade for him Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Bears will fork over a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for the 31-year-old quarterback, who has three seasons and approximately $57 million remaining on a four-year, $88 million contract, per OverTheCap.com. The new agreement maintains the guarantee on his 2020 base salary and also gives Foles the option to void his contract and become a free agent after 2020 or 2021. It's a pretty sweet deal for Foles, considering the Jaguars paid him more than $30 million last season between his salary and signing bonus. He'll be the favorite in a quarterback competition with Mitchell Trubisky this summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...