Foles negotiated a restructuring of his contract after the Bears agreed to trade for him Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bears will fork over a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for the 31-year-old quarterback, who has three seasons and approximately $57 million remaining on a four-year, $88 million contract, per OverTheCap.com. The new agreement maintains the guarantee on his 2020 base salary and also gives Foles the option to void his contract and become a free agent after 2020 or 2021. It's a pretty sweet deal for Foles, considering the Jaguars paid him more than $30 million last season between his salary and signing bonus. He'll be the favorite in a quarterback competition with Mitchell Trubisky this summer.