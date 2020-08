Foles is rotating with Mitchell Trubisky each day in practice as the starting quarterback, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

As long as this routine continues, there will be little clarity as to which quarterback will be under center in Week 1, and without the benefit of preseason games, neither will be able to separate himself against an opposing defense. Regardless, whichever signal caller emerges will likely settle in as a low-end second quarterback for fantasy managers.