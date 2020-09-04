Foles will back up Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1's matchup versus the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Foles' performance in training camp apparently made this a tough decision, but the 31-year-old quarterback had plenty working against his favor, including Trubisky's draft capital and veteran status with the team. Ultimately, head coach Matt Nagy will give Trubisky one more shot to prove he can be a consistent NFL starter, and he could have little room for error with Foles waiting in the wings. Foles wasn't anything flashy last year either, though, as he played in four games, completed 66 percent of his passes and recorded 6.3 yards per attempt for Jacksonville, although it's fair to assume that Chicago's situation is an upgrade.