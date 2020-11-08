Foles completed 36 of 52 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

With the Bears missing multiple offensive linemen and with the running game almost nonexistent, Foles was under heavy pressure for most of the afternoon, but since the Bears trailing throughout, the sheer volume of pass attempts resulted in him posting a solid fantasy performance. Although he's thrown for at least 272 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of the last two games, his lack of major upside makes him a top-20 quarterback option for fantasy managers.