Bears' Nick Foles: Carted off field
Foles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Vikings, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Foles was slammed to the ground on the final drive of the contest and stayed down after the hit. Tyler Bray will fill in the rest of the way.
