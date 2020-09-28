Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Foles will start against the Colts on Sunday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky early in the second half of Week 3's road matchup in Atlanta, and he spurred Chicago's offense to a double-digit comeback while throwing for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had a would-be score that was dropped, and yet another touchdown that was overturned by replay. Coming off a tremendously efficient comeback performance, it's not surprising to see Foles named the starter for Week 4, but it remains to be seen how long of a leash he'll have if Indianapolis' potent defense causes the Bears to struggle on offense.