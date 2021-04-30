Despite Justin Fields and Andy Dalton being ahead of Foles on the depth chart, Foles' contract may make him difficult to trade Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Foles has guaranteed money in his contract in both 2021 and 2022, so despite being third on the depth chart after the Bears drafted Justin Fields, Foles may be difficult to trade. Unless the team moves on from him, allowing him to become a free agent, his fantasy value will be nearly nonexistent, as it's unlikely he'd be more than the emergency quarterback on game day.