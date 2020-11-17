According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Foles avoided a fracture in his right hip when he was knocked out of Monday's 19-13 loss to the Vikings.

As the Bears attempted to mount a game-winning drive, Foles was slammed to the ground and landed hard on his right hip, remaining there for a few minutes before he was carted from the field. After the contest, coach Matt Nagy said Foles' leg and hip were under evaluation, but despite Garafolo's report that he doesn't have a broken bone in the region the quarterback will continue to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury. The Bears have entered their bye week, so they'll have nearly two weeks to sort through the health of both Foles and Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) before a determination is made on a Week 12 starter. Currently, Tyler Bray is the only healthy signal-caller on Chicago's active roster.