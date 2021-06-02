Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that the plan this offseason is to have Foles handle No. 3 quarterback duties, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears added veteran Andy Dalton this offseason to compete with Foles, but elected to trade up in the draft in order to take their quarterback of the future potentially in Justin Fields. The moves ultimately leave Foles third on the depth chart despite having guaranteed money in his contract in both 2021 and 2022. Unless the team moves on from the Arizona product or another quarterback ahead of him falters, this news cements the fact that Foles holds virtually no fantasy value heading into next season.