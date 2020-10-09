Foles completed 30 of 42 passes for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Chicago's 20-19 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Foles went through stretches of being hot and cold in the first half, but after the intermission, he leaned heavily upon Allen Robinson while largely ignoring most of his other receivers, especially while the Buccaneers were putting quite a bit of pressure on him. Over his first two starts with the Bears, he's been performing as a top-24 quarterback option, and although he'll have the occasional big game, he'll mostly have limited upside.