Foles attempted just one pass after being removed as the Bears' starting quarterback after Week 10.

Foles started eight games in his first year with the Bears, throwing for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns along with eight interceptions before losing the job back to Mitchell Trubisky. With Trubisky going into the off-season as an unrestricted free agent, it's possible that Foles will be in competition to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 season, though it's unlikely he'll be considered as any more than a top-20 fantasy option at his position. He's currently signed with the Bears through the 2022 season.