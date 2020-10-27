Foles completed 28 of 40 passes for 261 yards and two interceptions in Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Foles was under pressure all night, leading to a disappointing performance. Although he had the Bears deep in the red zone twice, on one occasion, he threw an interception on a pass to Darnell Mooney, and on the other possession, he took a sack on a fourth-down play. With one or fewer touchdown passes in each of his last four games, he's best used as a fantasy option in leagues that start two quarterbacks.