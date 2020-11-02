Foles completed 28 of 41 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns along with one interception in Chicago's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Foles had a pair of long passes to Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson on the same drive that resulted in 74 yards and a touchdown but otherwise had to rely on short passes and 41 attempts to earn him his best fantasy performance since taking over as the Bears' starting quarterback in Week 4. Playing for a team that stresses defense and a conservative offense, Foles offers fantasy managers a reasonable floor but limited upside, and he's typically a top-20 option most weeks.