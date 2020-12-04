The Bears list Foles (hip) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Though the questionable designation implies that Foles has a 50-50 chance to play, he looks to be trending toward active status after practicing in full capacity Thursday and Friday. Head coach Matt Nagy backed up that sentiment Thursday, saying that he expects Foles to return from a two-week absence to back up Mitchell Trubisky, according to Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site. Nagy hasn't committed to Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season, so a poor showing from the 2017 first-round pick against Detroit could allow Foles to move back atop the depth chart as soon as Week 14.