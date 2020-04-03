Bears' Nick Foles: Headed for job competition
Foles and Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) will have an open competition for the starting quarterback job, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky will get the first snap once the team is able to practice, though it sounds like the Bears aren't making any assumptions beyond that. The team dealt a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for Foles, who then agreed to a restructured contract that maintains his guarantees but reduces his base salary, with the added benefit of player options to void the deal after 2020 or 2021.
