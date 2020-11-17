Coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that Foles' hip/glute injuries aren't "as bad as we once thought," Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "Everything looked good so far," Nagy added.

Foles has been under evaluation since he landed hard on his right hip in the waning moments of Monday's 19-13 defeat to the Vikings. Earlier Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Foles doesn't have fracture in the region, and there's a belief the QB is dealing with a severe hip pointer, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. With an MRI expected later Tuesday, Foles is considered "day-to-day" by Nagy, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, as the coach doesn't foresee him landing on injured reserve. The Bears have entered their bye week, and Nagy told Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site that "everything's on the table" when asked about a potential change under center. With both Foles and Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) tending to injuries, the healthiest of the duo may be the team's starting quarterback Week 12 at Green Bay.