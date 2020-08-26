Foles outplayed Mitch Trubisky at Tuesday's practice, perhaps taking the lead in the Bears' QB competition, according to Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago.

It sounds like it was a matter of Trubisky struggling more so than Foles making a great impression. Of course, it was only one practice, and Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune believes coach Matt Nagy "wasn't thrilled" with what he saw from either quarterback, noting that both were too quick to settle for checkdowns. It isn't clear when Nagy will make a decision on his Week 1 starter.