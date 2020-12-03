Foles (hip) was a full practice participant Thursday.
After sitting out last week's loss to the Packers with the hip injury, Foles looks poised to play Sunday against the Lions, but he won't be returning to action in a starting role with head coach Matt Nagy naming Mitch Trubisky as the team's Week 13 signal-caller. Per Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site, Nagy said he expects Foles to be healthy enough to handle the No. 2 duties this weekend, a notion that would be supported by the Bears not adding another quarterback to the roster before Sunday. Whomever starts for the Bears in Week 14 and beyond will likely hinge on how Trubisky performs against Detroit.