Foles completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards three touchdowns and one interception in Chicago's 30-26 victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

Foles entered the game early in the second half after Mitchell Trubisky was ineffective as the Bears fell behind by double digits. Not only did Foles rally the team to an improbable victory, but he also had an additional touchdown overturned by replay and yet another potential score dropped. In leading the comeback, he took full advantage of an undermanned Atlanta secondary by leaning heavily upon Allen Robinson and Jimmy Graham. Should he be named the starting quarterback for the Week 4 matchup against the Colts, he should be considered a top-24 option at the position for fantasy managers.