Foles (hip) missed Thursday's practice.
Afterward, coach Matt Nagy continued to call Foles day-to-day and said the team will examine the QB situation Friday before making a call on its Week 12 starting signal-caller. Considering Foles has yet to step on the field and Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) has back-to-back full sessions under his belt, the latter seems to be trending toward the starting nod. Still, Nagy seems to be leaving the door open for Foles to get in some reps before naming one of the duo as the No. 1 QB for Sunday's game at Green Bay.