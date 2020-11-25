Foles (hip) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, head coach Matt Nagy said he's viewing Foles as day-to-day, so the signal-caller still has a chance to be available for Sunday's game against the Packers. In the meantime, however, Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) will get the opportunity to work as the Bears' top quarterback in practice. After a string of underwhelming performances, Foles wasn't guaranteed to remain the Bears' starter coming out of a Week 11 bye, and the decision to potentially remove him from the role would become easier for the Chicago coaching staff if he isn't able to practice Thursday or Friday.