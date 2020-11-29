Foles (hip) is inactive for Sunday's contest at Green Bay.
On the heels of the Bears' bye, Foles didn't practice at all this week due to a hip pointer suffered in the team's last game Nov. 16. Because he was listed as doubtful, there was little reason to believe Foles would be available Week 12, and Chicago forecast his absence by elevating Tyler Bray from the practice squad Saturday. Consequently, Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) will start for the first time since Week 3. Beyond Sunday, coach Matt Nagy hasn't committed to Foles or Trubisky, so the former may be under center again Week 13 against the Lions if he can get past his health concern.