Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that it's "too soon" to announce whether Foles (hip) or Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Packers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Foles and Trubisky are both dealing with injuries coming off the Bears' bye. Foles picked up what is believed to be a severe hip pointed versus the Vikings on Nov.16, while Trubisky's shoulder issue has kept him off the field since Week 8. Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, only Trubisky is present at the portion of Monday's practice open to the media, and a decision on the starter for Week 12 could be revealed as early as Wednesday. Foles has just a 10:8 TD:INT ratio across eight games this season, and he's only thrown for over 300 yards once.