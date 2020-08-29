The Bears are not expected to name a starting quarterback, whether it be Foles or Mitchell Trubisky, ahead of their Week 1 contest against the Lions, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Matt Nagy declined to even allude to which QB was having a better training camp, as he deferred to general coach speak regarding the two players. This type of gamesmanship makes sense from a NFL perspective, but is certainly a frustrating conundrum for fantasy players. All indications from Bears beat writers seem to give Foles the starting nod although each report is cushioned with the idea neither has exactly "earned" the aforementioned spot, rather Trubisky has simply struggled more. Saturday's news isn't exactly a ringing endorsement either to the point where fantasy owners may want to stay away from this situation altogether if they can help it.