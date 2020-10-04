Foles completed 26 of 42 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Chicago's 19-11 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Foles was having a terrible fantasy performance until the last drive of the game, when he consistently hooked up with Allen Robinson for a number of chunk plays that earned him a respectable yardage total along with his only touchdown of the day. Otherwise, he was erratic for most of the contest until the Colts were winning big in the fourth quarter and went to a prevent defense that allowed many short completions. Fantasy managers should expect him to function as a top-24 quarterback option who'll likely be best used in favorable matchups.