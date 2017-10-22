Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Active Week 7
Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is active for Sunday's tilt against Carolina.
Kwiatkoski has sat out the Bears' last four games. Now that he's back, look for Kwiatkoski to return to the starting lineup and bump Christian Jones back to a depth role.
