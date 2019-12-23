Play

Kwiatkoski tallied 11 tackles in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

With Danny Trevathan on injured reserve, Kwiatkoski continued to fill in admirably by posting at least eight tackles for the third time in four games. He'll be a high-floor IDP option in Week 17 against the Vikings.

