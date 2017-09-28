Kwiatkoski (chest) is listed as doubtful for Thursday night's game against the Packers.

Kwiatkoski did not practice this week after exiting Sunday's game against the Steelers with the injury. The quick turnaround spelled trouble from the beginning, but if he isn't able to play Thursday the 24-year-old will have a handful of extra days to rest up as the Bears play the Vikings on Monday night Week 5.