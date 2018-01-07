Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Finishes 2017 with 49 tackles
Kwiatkoski registered a pair of sacks and a forced fumble along with 49 tackles in 11 games in his second season with the Bears.
Kwiatkoski became a regular in the Bears' linebackercorps in Week 10 after injuries and suspensions left the Bears thin at the position. After collecting sacks in two straight games, he failed to notch another in any of the last six games. He also failed to exceed three tackles in any of his first four starts, but he finished the season on a high note while averaging 8.67 tackles in the last three games of the year. He's signed for the next two years, but unless he can permanently move into the starting lineup, he won't be a reliable IDP.
More News
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Sacks quarterback in second straight contest•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Notches sack in Week 10 loss•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Active Week 7•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...