Kwiatkoski registered a pair of sacks and a forced fumble along with 49 tackles in 11 games in his second season with the Bears.

Kwiatkoski became a regular in the Bears' linebackercorps in Week 10 after injuries and suspensions left the Bears thin at the position. After collecting sacks in two straight games, he failed to notch another in any of the last six games. He also failed to exceed three tackles in any of his first four starts, but he finished the season on a high note while averaging 8.67 tackles in the last three games of the year. He's signed for the next two years, but unless he can permanently move into the starting lineup, he won't be a reliable IDP.