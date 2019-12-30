Kwiatkoski notched eight tackles in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended the season with 76 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

Kwiatkoski was a strong IDP option after taking over the starting job at linebacker when Danny Trevathan was lost for the season in November. Largely due to opportunity, he easily posted the best season of his career, establishing career-highs in tackles and sacks, and his success could help him land a multi-year contract as he enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. His fantasy value will be determined upon his landing spot.