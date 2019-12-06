Play

Kwiatkoski notched 10 tackles in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Kwiatkoski's been filling in for Danny Trevathan, and he's seen a full-time snap share in four of the last five games. During that time, he's posted at least eight tackles on three occasions, making him a strong IDP option as long as Trevathan remains sidelined.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories