Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is inactive for Monday's game against the Vikings.

Kwiatkoski was originally listed as doubtful to play, so him being ruled out Monday isn't a surprise. With fellow inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (suspension) not playing either, the Bears will turn to a combination of John Timu, Christian Jones and Jonathan Anderson to man the middle of the defense.

