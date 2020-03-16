Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Joining Las Vegas
Kwiatkoski is signing with the Raiders, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
The 2016 fourth-round pick bounced in and out of the starting lineup throughout his time with the Bears, finishing things out in 2019 with career highs for starts (eight), tackles (76), and sacks (three). Kwiatkoski should be locked in as a starter now that he's joining a Raiders defense that seems to be perpetually in need of linebacker help. He'll have a shot at a three-down role and IDP value.
