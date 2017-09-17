Kwiatkoski left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with a pectoral injury and is questionable to return, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kwiatkoski made his first start at inside linebacker Sunday since Jerrell Freeman (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve. If Kwiatkoski's injury is deemed serious, fourth-year linebacker Christian Jones will take over for Kwiatkoski, but this could seriously affect the Bears' defensive productivity.