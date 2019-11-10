Kwiatkoski posted a sack, an interception and 10 tackles in Chicago's 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Once Danny Trevathan was forced from the game with his arm in a sling, Kwiatkoski took over and posted one of the best games of his career. If Trevathan is forced to miss time, Kwiatkoski could easily slot in as a strong IDP option based on his ability to pile up tackles.