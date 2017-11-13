Kwiatkoski collected a sack and 10 tackles in Chicago's 23-16 loss to the Packers.

Although he was active in Week 7, this was the first real playing time Kwiatkoski has received since Week 2, and he was the most productive Bears defender in this game. When Danny Trevathan (calf) returns, the coaching staff will likely have to decide whether to keep Kwiatkoski or Christian Jones in the starting lineup. Whomever is declared the starter will have IDP value based on the potential to post big tackle numbers.