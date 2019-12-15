Play

Kwiatkoski recorded a sack and five tackles in the Bears 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Kwiatkoski continues to be a solid IDP option while Danny Trevathan misses time, as he's averaged seven tackles over the last four weeks, and if Trevathan misses the Week 16 home contest against the Chiefs, Kwiatkoski will be a solid lineup option for fantasy managers.

