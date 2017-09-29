Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Out for Thursday's game
Kwiatkoski (chest) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Kwiatkoski injured his chest in Week 2 and was always trending towards sitting out Thursday after not practicing on a short week. John Timu will likely see extended work in Kwiatkoski's absence.
