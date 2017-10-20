Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Kwiatkoski hasn't played a snap since Week 2 against the Bucs, and this is the second straight week he's received a Friday questionable designation. The second-year linebacker is set up to be a starter when he returns, so that full workload should blossom into a nice fantasy contribution, but he should still be considered a wait-and-see option until that time comes.