Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Questionable for Sunday
Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Kwiatkoski was listed as doubtful ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Vikings, so the questionable designation shows progress. Nevertheless, he hasn't played a snap since Week 2, so he may not see a full allotment of playing time even if he's able to suit up.
More News
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...