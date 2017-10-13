Play

Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Kwiatkoski was listed as doubtful ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Vikings, so the questionable designation shows progress. Nevertheless, he hasn't played a snap since Week 2, so he may not see a full allotment of playing time even if he's able to suit up.

