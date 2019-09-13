Play

Kwiatkoski (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's contest against Denver, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Kwiatkoski was healthy until being limited in Friday's practice by this knee issue. If he can manage to suit up Sunday, he'll likely be limited to his usual role on special teams.

