Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Ruled out Sunday
Kwiatkoski (chest) won't play Sunday against the Steelers.
The Bears depth at inside linebacker will be heavily tested in Week 3, as Kwiatkoski had just entered the starting lineup for last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers after Jerrell Freeman (pectoral, concussion) was moved to injured reserve following Week 1. It's expected that either Christian Jones or Jonathan Anderson will replace Kwiatkoski this week.
